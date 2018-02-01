The only proof that he has nothing to do with this mine will be his support and participation in public rebellion against mine exploitation – Gegham Ohanyan

Fighter for nature of Armenia Gegham Ohanyan, who is also against Amulsar Exploitation, Told “A1+” about the 4th candidate of the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s interview to Shant TV. “I should say with regret that during 27 years of independence, we learned a good lesson which is not believing in the words of a politician. And we have not learned it voluntary, but we learned it by being imposed. Any representative of the authorities and the opposition has come to promises and has left the people deceived.”

“We have no facts that will prove the connection between Armen Sarkissian and this catastrophic mine, and it’s natural because any such scale activity is carried out with the “most transparent” hands,” said Gegham Ohanyan, “In any case, the only proof that he has nothing to do with this mine will be his support and participation in public rebellion against mine exploitation,” he said.

To note, yesterday, the presidential candidate denied his connection with Lydian’s activities during the above stated interview, saying that he and any member of his family never have been a shareholder of this company and probably, will not be. “I have been one of the 8 members of the advisory body and I have been in that council for 3 months.”