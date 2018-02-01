Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal confirmed for club-record fee

London’s Arsenal, where Armenian national team’s captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan is playing, made the club’s most expensive transfer in the history.

According to British media reports, the London club bought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for 63 million euros.

The football player has signed a long-term contract with his new club. It should be reminded that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s former partner; they played for three seasons together at Borussia Dortmund.

At the previous meeting of the former team members, the English media immediately touched upon a fun video.

They have also released a video on how the Armenian footballer has invited his former teammate Aubameyang to Arsenal. Mkhitaryan says: “Yo  Pierre, you want to come here?”

