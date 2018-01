Armenia’s leading chess player Levon Aronian has good chances to reach to the leaders of the Gibraltar Masters.

Today, the 9th round will be played, where Levon Aronian with 6 points, will meet with Indian grandmaster Panayappan Sethuraman.

In the case of victory, our chess player has chances to get equal to the tournament’s leaders, who have 6.5 points each.

Another Armenian chess player Lilit Mkrtchyan has 4 points and is in the 4rd place.