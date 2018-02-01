The next president cannot change situation in Armenia – Hovhannes Igityan (video)

International expert Hovhannes Igityan told journalists today that the policy toward Russia is not conditioned by the next president, Russia has a monopoly position in all spheres.

Talking about Armen Sarkissian, he said: “Armen Sarkissian meets with different forces and tries to send some messages to the society, we must understand, and as the candidate also often referrs to, is that he does not come to the office with the help of the public. He simply does not need people’s approval to be elected in that position and to expect that a person elected to this position can change the situation in Armenia is impossible.”

He also stated that at least this time, the person presented to the post of president has both experience and education.

“It is difficult for me to speak about Armen Sarkissian, I’m subjective in that matter, as I have known him for a long time, we have gone the way together. And how he will be able to fit into the situation of Armenia, it will known over time.”