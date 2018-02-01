Azerbaijan tries to pressure Armenia-Russia relations – Expert (video)

Information security expert Tigran Kocharyan told at a news conference today that the recent signature collection, aimed at eliminating the symbolism of Nazism in post-Soviet countries, including the dismantling of the statue of Garegin Nzhdeh, is the result of pro-Azerbaijani experts.

“The Russian Federation has different groups that pursue different goals, and there is also a group that lives in the nostalgia of the Soviet Union. That is why they are trying to take steps that more countries be under the direct control of Russia. There was an attempt to involve Azerbaijan in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) within the last 2-3 years. Azerbaijan, realizing that it is a good way to irritate Armenia and solve its problems, has begun to “play this game.” Some Russian experts see the solution of the issue in such a way that Armenia and Azerbaijan should be involved in EEU and Russia will decide how Artsakh and other issues will be settled, that is, Russia will manage Armenian-Azerbaijani issues.”

According to Tigran Kocharyan, the name of Garegin Nzhdeh was connected with Nazism due to the people of “Izboryan” club, Taras Shevchenko, Sergei Markov.

The signature collection against the fascist was held in a crafty way in Russia. According to the expert, the text of the online signature collection was written by Alexander Perenjiev, who included the name of Garegin Nzhdeh in the general list. Naturally, people do not go into detail, sign it, and it turns out that the Russians demand the removal of the statue of Nzhdeh.