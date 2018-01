During the trial of 10 members of Sasna Tsrer group, Pavel Manukyan made insulting statements to the judge noting that he could not tolerate this trial. “You mock us, there is no respectful court, it’s a disgusting court,” he said.

Judge Mesrop Makyan warned Pavel Manukyan several times and then decided to dismiss him from the session hall for an hour.

The judge noted that everyone has self-esteem and no one’s self-esteem is higher or lower.