Arsene Wenger dissatisfied with Arsenal players (video)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is dissatisfied with the recent game of Arsenal players with Swansea.

“I felt defensively we were very poor and made big mistakes,” Wenger told BBC Sport after the match.

“Swansea were sharp, disciplined and hungry. Unfortunately I believe we were not good enough, I believe we were not disciplined enough.

“I don’t want to talk about second or third goals.”

To note, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Armenian national team captain, has made his debut for Arsenal in this game; he was moved to Arsenal from Manchester United this winter.