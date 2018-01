According to police reports, 7 cases of physical injuries have been revealed in the Republic on January 30-31 .

4 cases of drug detection have been recorded.

11 cases of theft were revealed, 10 cases of fraud, 2 cases of extortion, 1 case of embezzlement and bribery.

From the previous crimes, 1 case of theft and 4 bodily injuries were revealed.

4 traffic accidents were registered in the republic over the past day, as a result, 4 people received injuries of different degrees.