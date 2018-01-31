Susanna Gaboyan continues successful performances, Moscow Open Chess Tournament

Susanna Gaboyan, the chess player of Armenia, performs successfully at the Moscow Open Chess Tournament for women.

Susanna Gaboyan, the champion of Armenia in 2015, won four rounds out of four at Moscow Open Chess Tournament and now shares the 1-3rd places with two participants. Today she will meet with one of them, international master Marina Nechayeva.

Our other two chess players, Mariam Avetisyan and Kristine Smbatyan, have not started so well and are now at 49th and 98th places.

Grandmaster Gevorg Harutyunyan and IM David Kalashian are the most successful Armenian chess players in the respective men’s tournament and they share the 11th and 48th places with 3 points each. They had two victories and two draws.