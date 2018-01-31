Serious successes in docando sport by 18-year-old Hayk (video)

Hayk Melkumyan is only 18 years old, but has managed to achieve a lot of successes in docando sport. 60 medals, 6 cups, sword, certificates, diplomas and belts decorate the wall of his bedroom. He started playing sport at the age of 9.

Docando sport was originated from the eastern schools of karate, founded in 2006 in the United States and considered American sport. The word consists of the words “do” and “can.” It means “Do, you can do it!”

Hayk is the youngest in the house. He lives in Bazmaberd village in Aragatsotn province. His two elder brothers, who are now serving in the Armenian army, also attended karate, but left it. The mother says that she did not play a role in the career of a boy; he made a choice and she overcame the difficulties. “He was very young; everyone was shouting at me, and telling how I let him go to Yerevan alone. But I was confident, I knew he can do it,” says Mariam Torosyan.

Hayk has participated in many competitions both in Armenia and abroad. He had 2 Azeri competitors and won them. Defeats did not break the boy. He says, “it is impossible to feel the taste of victory without defeat.” At times of difficulty, there must be a person who will make you to move forward,” he says, but keeps secret who is the one who “mitigates” his difficulties, “let it remain a secret,” he says.

Hayk is proud of his coach, Tigran Hovhannisyan, and seeks to be like him in life. “He has led me to such a degree, he has tortured me so that I can reach successes,” he says.

There were images of Christ on the wall of the room. Hayk is praying in advance and entering the field with faith. Beginner advises athletes to always look ahead, as life is a test, isn’t it?