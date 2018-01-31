Armenia to have doping spa in 2018 Winter Olympics

Armenia’s doping officer Angela Sahakyan will participate in 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korean city of Pyeongchang.

“Since Armenia’s anti-doping organization has enough experience and we have high-quality doping officers, we decided to participate in the competition for the Winter Olympics,” said Areg Hovhannisyan, Head of Anti-Doping Service of Armenia, and adds. “It is gratifying that Angela was included in the list of 45 people without any extra question or problem. The National Olympic Committee of Armenia (NOC) has provided us with a great support in this regard; it completely covered Angela Sahakyan’s travel expenses, “