On January 29, at 16:30, the employees of “Artik” penitentiary of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia, examined the citizen, and found a cigarette from his right pocket, which contained two packages of yellow polyethylene.

There was a 5.3 grams of dark brown solid mass with a sharp odor in the first one, and the second one contained 1.2 grams of the same mass.

The detainees were sent to the forensic examination.

Materials are being prepared for the case.