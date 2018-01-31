Some of the missing are alive – Roman Balayan (video)

On the initiative of Vice President of the Union of Veterans of the Republic of Armenia, President of the Artsakh branch Roman Balayan, the angles of glory in the schools and military units of Armenia and Artsakh will be opened for the victims of the April war, 2016.

“The program has one goal: to remember and to magnify the guys who gave their lives for the bad moments of their homeland.”

According to Roman Balayan, some of our missing are alive and are in Azeri prisons.

“We have about 800 missing people. There are real facts that one is alive. Rafayel Balayan, from the village of Hartashen in the Hadrut region, is in the Azerbaijani prison.”

According to him, 23 women were killed during the Karabakh movement.

During the war, two elderly people were saved from Azerbaijani captivity, one of them died two years ago. Among the other captives there are two commanders: Lyova Sargsyan and Alexander Balayan. There is no information about them.