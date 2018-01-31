Artsakh issue can be solved only through a new war – A. Karapetyan (video)

Colonel Arkadi Karapetyan, the first commander of the Artsakh war, told a press conference today that the Artsakh issue can be solved only through a new war. According to him, even in the 1920s, there was a small uprising. Speaking about the movement, the commander notes that it was organized and there were no any accidentals in it.

“We did not imagine well what would happen, but it was well-understood that there would be blood involved.”

He notes that in the early days many were not ready for active struggle until the Azeris began to act more harshly. During the movement, weapons were mainly received from Javakheti. In the early 1990s, they were armed with even grenades and mortars.

Even in case of support, the Artsakh side did not have the chance to win. Arkadi Karapetyan says that weapons and human resources were not enough.

“There were few people who believed that the Kremlin would help us just for nothing. For this reason, our group was already collecting weapons from the Turks in Soviet times.

Arkadi Karapetyan added at the end that he sees the final solution only in military way.