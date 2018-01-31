If you call me a defendant, I will call you a judicial puppet – Aram Manukyan (video)

The issue of involvement of public defenders in the case of Sasna Tsrer 2 was again discussed. Sasna Tsrer group’s members announced that they refused the services of public defenders, but Judge Arthur Ohanyan opposed saying that public defenders were already involved and they could not be removed from the proceedings.

Sasna Tsar’s member Aram Manukyan asked the judge when he could refuse the services of the public defender. “If you call me a defendant, I will call you a judicial puppet,” said Aram Manukyan.

During the court session, Armine Fanyan intervened to discontinue their mandate, as most of the members of the Sasna Tsrer group were present at the court. The judge did not discuss this.

At this moment a break is announced.