EU demands closing of nuclear power plant (video)

Dirk Lorenz, Deputy Head of Division for the Eastern Partnership countries at the European External Action Service, told journalists today that Armenia’s nuclear plant should be decommissioned as soon as possible, since it is impossible to upgrade it in a way that it fully meets the respective international safety requirements.

“At the same time, we understand that energy security is important for Armenia, and we are working on that direction now.”

Dirk Lorenz considers that the import of an independent judiciary and the fight against corruption are primary for Armennia . “We are here to develop mechanisms to improve the situation.”

Dirk Lorenz and other European Union (EU) representatives are in Armenia to discuss how they will implement the provisions of the Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the EU, in particular energy, transport, environment, climate and civil defense sectors. The agreement envisages that Armenia will implement EU legislative norms to upgrade these spheres. It will take 2 to 5 years for implementation.