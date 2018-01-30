“Grand Holding” has a vacancy. The company needs over 50 professions, including locksmiths, grunts, chemists, lawyers and designers.

Everyone in the Grand Holding Company will have a job with anyone with a medium and high professional education. In case of employment in Masis, the company will provide transportation.

To get a job you just have to go to the cadre department and fill out the application on the spot.

Electronic applications are also accepted.

See details for vacancies and how to apply for them in the video.