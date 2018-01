A major car accident took place on January 29 in Yerevan. At about 17:40, drivers of Toyota car, driven by Vahe Vahanyan and Renault taxi car, driven by Norik Hayrapetyan, were crashed into the Andranik street at about 17:40, as a result, the latter crashed into GAZelle driven by in 44-year-old Michael Stepanyan.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan informs that the driver of the GAZelle was taken to the hospital.