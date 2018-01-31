Armenia-Azerbaijan football match will create many problems – Azerbaijani official

Elkhan Mammadov, General Secretary of the Football Federation of Azerbaijan, speaking about the possibility of meeting with the Armenian national team in the League of Nations, said that the game could be very problematic.

“We can meet with them in the play-offs of the League of Nations. UEFA has warned us that if there is a match between these two countries, they will decide where and how to hold it. However, several problems will be created, since there will be many technical issues,” said the head of the Azerbaijani football team.

The teams of Armenia and Azerbaijan are included in different Division D. In case of successful performance, the teams of the two countries can compete with each other in the playoffs final.