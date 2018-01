Warm winter allowed to use the school heating system economically in Alaverdi. Therefore, these days, when the temperature drops, they do not use the heating system economically in schools and can reach up to 18 degrees in the classrooms.

The corridors at No. 7 high school in Alaversi do not heat up and the temperature does not exceed 13 degrees. And the furnaces are mostly turned off in the evenings.