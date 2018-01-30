Black ice on Dilijan-Vanadzor and Goris-Sisian highways

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia informs that on January 30, at 09:30 am, there is black ice on Dilijan-Vanadzor, Goris-Sisian and Goris-Kapan highways.

All the interstate and republican roads are open.

Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all vehicles

The Road Department of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Georgia informs the RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all transportation means as of January 10 at 10:00am.

  • Views
  • Print
  • Հայ
  • Рус

OTHER NEWS FROM THIS SECTION

 

 

 

Newsfeed Videos