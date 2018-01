Armenia’s chess player Levon Aronian won the fourth victory in the Chess Master Chess Championship in Gibraltar and became one of the candidates of the winners.

Today, he met with the English grandmaster Nigel Short. Levon Aronian had positional advantage from the beginning of the game, and after the 39th step, the opponent gave up.

Levon Aronian won the second consecutive victory, earning 5.5 points. Now he is only half a point behind the American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura.