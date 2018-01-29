Measuring students with mechanism is not a professional approach – David Petrosyan (video)

Members of the “For Science Development” initiative say that after the talks with the authorities, there is a positive shift in the fight against the changes in the law on the Status of Military Servicemen .

“A week ago, the government adopted a draft law, which stipulates that a 100-point mechanism should be used, and there will be a committee that will determine which students will be able to continue their education,” said David Petrosyan, an initiative member.

According to that draft, citizens receiving a priority in the field of education and science, and whose points will be above 80, may be eligible for deferment.

“Many scholars and professors, however, believe that measuring students with such mechanism is not a professional approach; it will not be possible to reveal the potential of the students in such way,” said David Petrosyan.

David Petrosyan expresses concern that even if a good law is adopted, it will not be decisive because the final decision will be made by the commission.

“At the meetings, we offered that the committee can be composed not only of the representatives of education and science, but also representatives of civil society,” said David Petrosyan.

The members of the Initiative note that their successes depend on how that scale and the function of the commission will be implemented.