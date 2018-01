In order to ensure traffic safety during the construction of two tunnels on the Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia border highway, from January 29, 2018 to March 1, 2018, from 8:00 to 19:00, the traffic will be stopped at 30-32km of the road.

Intercommunity traffic of vehicles to Alaverdi, Vanadzor and nearby settlements can be done by Dsegh-Martt highway.