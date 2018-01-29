Person under persecution within criminal case on theft committed in Vanadzor found dead

Necessary measures are taken in the Investigative Division of Shengavit administrative district of Yerevan Investigative Department of the RA Investigative Committee to find the circumstances of 48 year-old man’s death.

On January 28, 2018 at about 13:35 a call was received informing that there was a man’s body at the second cemetery of Noragavit district of Yerevan.

The investigatory-operative group immediately left for the site. Through inspection of the body traces of violence were not found. In the result of taken measures the dead man was identified; he is a resident of Yerevan Arsen Grigoryan, born in 1970, who had been under persecution for committing alleged crime envisaged by the Point 1 of the Part 3 of the Article 177 of RA Criminal Code within the criminal case investigated in the RA IC Lori Regional Investigative Department on theft in particularly large amount committed on New Year’s Eve in «SEF International» universal credit organization.

Forensic medical examination of the body was conducted. Pursuant to initial data, the cause of death was heart attack.

Necessary investigatory actions are taken to find the cause, circumstances of the man’s death.