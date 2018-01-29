Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first game in Arsenal in Wales

Armenian team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan is preparing for the upcoming Premier League game in his new team, Arsenal.

As the Daily Star reports, 23 footballers are currently training in London team. Among them is French striker Olivier Jirou, who could be exchanged with Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is fully ready to play for Arsenal. The London club will hold its next match on January 30 in the Swansea area. So, if our footballer takes part in that game, he will celebrate his first appearance in Arsenal in Wales.