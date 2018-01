We, the lawyers of Syunik province , also join our partners’ announcements and demand remove the from the RA Judicial Code draft law on legal regulation of fining lawyers .

As a precautionary step, we will also have a one-day protest action, refusing to provide protection or representation in state bodies (including courts, investigative bodies) in Syunik province.

The protest action will take place on January 30, 2018.

Syunik Province Attorney’s Advocate (Coordinator),

lawyer Liana Grigoryan