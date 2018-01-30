99th anniversary of Aram Manukyan’s death

On January 29, was the 99th anniversary of the death of the state and national figure, the first Minister of Internal Affairs Aram Manukyan.

Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, police officers, high-ranking officers, politicians and guests presented their gratitude to the memory of Aram Manukyan, who was considered as a legend during his lifetime. A patriotic figure, thanks to who Van’s self-defense was organized, the Armenians of Vaspurakan were saved from the massacre, who made a great contribution to the proclamation of the First Republic of Armenia.

Aram Manukyan assumed the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Government of the First Republic of Armenia. The choice was not accidental. He was the one who was capable of keeping order and peace in the country.