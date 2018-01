On October 27, 2017, the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of Yerevan rejected the suit of Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office (HCAV) employees against the payments stipulated by the RA Law on Compensation for Damages Caused to Life or Health of the Servicemen.

Employees of HCAV filed a lawsuit in court on March 21, 2017.