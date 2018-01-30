Our army enjoys cigar in hand before April war – spy-veteran

Spy-veteran Vova Vardanov believes that the army started to get more attention after the April war; it has became technically advanced, which is good, but not enough, as the man must also develop. “Our army enjoyed the cigar in hand before the April war,” he mentioned.

“When entering a military unit, you must see only sleeping soldiers immobile. Everyone should move and train. Now, the soldiers and officers have some peace. We all will have rest in the graves. The army should always be tense; soldiers should always be training or beating the opponent. Nowadays, the free time is a lot in the army, the plans are humanitarian. Soldier should not be trained in humanitarian style. They should be busy for 20 hours out of 24 to raise his combat readiness,” said the spy-veteran.

To the question of A1 + about what is the problem that the army is sacrificing so many soldiers at the border of every day, the other guest, presented as Colonel Hovhannisyan, responded: “That means that our army operates. That means that our army is against an enemy who wants to pursue its national, military objectives. That means we are fighting, and which means that our nation sacrifices is his children for our existence. Of course it is a pain, but the nation demands blood for its existence.”

According to the speakers of the press conference, we can cede Karabakh, cuddle with our 29,000 square meters, lose our future and do not have victims.

In addition, Colonel Hovhannisyan negatively assesses the reforms carried out by the Armenian Defense Minister.