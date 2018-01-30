Oligarchs do not have patriotism – Razmik Davoyan (video)

Poet and public figure Razmik Davoyan believes that the people of Karabakh have fought for independence and Armenia has joined them. He also adds that the hardest thing after getting independence is “building” it.

According to literary critic David Gasparian, independence is a miracle, but the people began to ridicule that value that it fell from the wave of the excitement, and became emigration, the way of escaping from the country.

According to intellectuals, the Armenian army is the pride of our nation. Psychologists are needed in the army. “The existence of murders in the army is the result of not dealing with each other; the officer stuff also needs psychologists,” says Mr. Davoyan.

The poet considers helping people in the army with 1,000 drams convenient. To the question of A1 + about whether it is right that people, who live in peace, collect money for the army , collect money for restoring the health of the disabled, and during the war, the people again helped with food, while the state should support its citizen, Mr. Davoyan responded:

It’s complicated relationships, I cannot put a model around which we can talk clearly. In order to have the power, our oligarchs, who talk about the welfare of our people, they should gather and give their means to the state. So, they will be the controllers,” he continues, “But I think this project will not work, because our oligarchs will not have so much patriotism, and the collectors will not be so fair. I’m talking about patriotism and restoring people’s belief.”