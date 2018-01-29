Member of Yelk calls

Previously released photos were made using satellite and were put on Google Earth, which allows to see the landscape changes in the specific area since 2000, as well as the construction of the buildings or the reconstructing of the old ones. The photos below show clearly that the green area of ​​3000-4000 meters in the yard of Shengavit Medical Center has turned into a parking lot in a short time; there were trees, bushes and even a pool, which captured the children of nearby buildings, in that area before. A few meters to the south, a boiler house has been appeared instead of the green zone.

Moreover, while controlling a new building, the management of this center does everything to place a fence on the back of Manandyan 9 street, very close to the windows of the residents. Despite numerous complaints from the residents, the management of the center continues to “convince” them. Also, in the middle of November in last year, wall-building works were taking place without any permission, and which was prevented by me (the photos are attached).

Due to the photos, I should find out which body has allowed to destroy a whole green area, and build a parking space and a boiler house instead.