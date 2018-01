TO A. OSIKYAN TO REMOVE THE MINISTRY OF JUSTICE OF THE ARMY OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA TO PENITENTIARY DEPARTMENT OF PENITENTIARY DEPARTMENT U

According to Article 16 § 1 of the RA Criminal Executive Service Act,

Artur Osikyan is dismissed from the post of the head of the Penitentiary Department of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia.

ARMENIA

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA:

January 28, 2018

Yerevan.