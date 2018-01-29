Soldier dies due to violation of rules of using weapons by another military serviceman

Necessary investigative actions are being taken to find out the circumstances of the death of Republic of Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Hovsep Grigoryan at the third garrison investigation department.

According to preliminary data, Hovsep Grigoryan, died due to a violation of the rules of the use of weapons by another military serviceman.

A criminal case has been initiated in the third garrison investigation department. As a result of the taken measures, the military serviceman is arrested.

The preliminary investigation is continuing.