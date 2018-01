The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia informs that on January 29, 09:30 am, there is snow on the roads of Tumanyan region.

There is black ice on roads in Dilijan-Vanadzor, Goris-Sisian and Goris-Kapan highways.

Due to heavy snowfall on Noyemberyan highways, visibility is 30-50 meters.

All the interstate and republican roads are open.