Champions of Greco-Roman Wrestling are known

The Greek-Roman Wrestling Championship of Armenia (2018) finished yesterday, with about 85 wrestlers participating.

The 2018 champions of Armenia are Norayr Hakhoyan (55 kg), Armen Melikyan (60 kg), Slavik Galstyan (63 kg), Karen Aslanyan (67 kg), Arman Baghdasaryan (72 kg), Karapet Chalyan (77 kg), Eduard Sargsyan (82 kg), Maqsim Manukyan (87 kg), Vaghinak Minasyan (97 kg) and Edgar Khachatryan (130 kg).

As Head Coach of the Armenian National Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation Levon Julfalakyan informed earlier, Arthur Alexanyan did not take part in this championship. The Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team will be formed by the results of this championship and will start preparing for the most important tournaments of this year.