Modern boys of the orchestra (video)

“One for all, and all for one. This is a rule in the army. And if you do not feel the support it gets hard. The orchestra is the one that inspires soldiers. Songs are higher than words, and songs give courage to soldiers,” said Ashot, drummer of the Armed Forces General Staff. He will finish serving soon and continue his studies. He is going to become a director, and drumming will remain as a hobby.

“Have you seen “Boys of the Orchestra?” We are the modern boys of the orchestra,” joked the soldiers.

Their favorite song is the “Armenian Army,” which they listen to every day. Yet they wanted to congratulate the soldiers who protect our borders with the song “Erebuni-Yerevan.”

January 28 is Armenia’s Army day.