Ashotsk, Amasia highways and Vardenyants Pass are difficult to pass.

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that on January 26, at 17:30, snowfall is on the highways of Talin, Ararat, Abovyan, Aparan, Spitak, Vanadzor, Tashir, Goris, Kapan and Meghri regions.

Roads of Ashotsk, Amasia and Vardenyants Pass are difficult to pass due to the snowfall and storm.

There is dense fog on the roads of Ararat, visibility is 30-50 meters.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning, salting and sand processing on the highways.

All roads of interstate and republican importance are open.