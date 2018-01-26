Representatives of Armenia fail to overcome qualifying round in Munich

On the first day of the H&N Cup international tournament in Munich, Armenian shooters failed to pass the qualifying round, the Armenian National Olympic Committee official website informs.

Benik Khlghatyan, the only representative of Armenia in the 10m air pistol, took the 25th place in the qualifying round. Our leading shooter Hrach Babayan was in the 40th place in the qualifying rounds at the 10m air gun.

In the same competition Hayk Babayan and Narek Adamyan took the 38th and 39th places, respectively, while Alla Poghosyan was the 26th in the girls’ competition.

Today, Armenia’s last representative, Mariam Mikayelyan (gun) will participate in the competition.