Stepan Grigoryan’s case restarts (video)

Is there a case of recession in Stepan Grigoryan’s case who was imprisoned 23 years ago? This question interested Manushak Petrosyan, judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal. “The Appellate Court has found that the issue needs adjustment. A reference that contains information about the previous conviction had deletion. 81, 91, which can play a significant role in the evaluation. The first act committed at the age of 17, then he was not an adult, and the law says that if a minor was a juvenile, it is not taken into account when evaluating the recidivism,” said defender Robert Revazyan.

The defender mentioned that the issue had been raised at the Court of First Instance, but the court did not address it. In the court, the decision to refuse early release was disputed.

The Armavir Regional Court of First Instance clarified that the sentenced person had two penalties, the circumstance of the recession and the negative conclusion of the independent commission were present. “The essential circumstance has changed, perhaps if this circumstance did not exist, they would have made another decision.”

According to the defender, there was no other negative factor in the case. He even had encouragements. “It’s just two penalties for having a cellphone, during 23 years, the last one was 6-7 years ago. It’s not a good idea to apply such a limitation,” said Robert Revazyan.

The trial will continue on February 6.