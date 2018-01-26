Demining works to be carried out in Artsakh

On January 26, Masis Mailyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, received Michael Newton, Head of the Artsakh program of the “HALO Trust” non-governmental organization.

The sides discussed a number of issues related to the activities of the organization in the field of humanitarian demining in Artsakh, in particular, the implementation of the programs envisaged in the near future.

Masis Mayilyan reaffirmed the readiness of the Artsakh authorities to further support the “HALO Trust” in the country.