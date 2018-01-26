Ara Babloyan to leave for Slovakia on an official visit

On January 28-30, the delegation led by the President of the RA National Assembly Ara Babloyan, is comprised of the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov, the NA deputies Marina Margaryan, Aram Sargsyan and Armenuhi Kyureghyan will be on an official visit in Bratislava (Republic of Slovakia).

During the visit the delegation led by the RA NA President will have meetings with the President of the Republic of Slovakia Andrej Kiska, the President of the National Council Andrej Danko and Governor of Bratislava Autonomous Region Ju*raj Droba.