RA Prime Minister meets with Asian Development Bank President in Davos

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao in Davos.

The parties discussed a number of programs implemented in Armenia with the Bank’s assistance, including in infrastructure development, transport, road construction, seismic safety and many other areas.

The Prime Minister presented the positive results recorded last year, assuring that the Government of Armenia is firmly determined to push ahead with the reform process.

The ADB President noted that the successful course of the work carried out by the Bank in Armenia allows them to talk about a larger number of programs to be implemented in ever new areas.

Karen Karapetyan invited Takehiko Nakao to visit Armenia. It was agreed that the ADB President will visit to our country in the first half of 2018.