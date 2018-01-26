Levon Shirinyan: There is a real risk of aggravation of the Artsakh conflict (video)

There is a real risk of aggravation of the Artsakh conflict, political scientist Levon Shirinyan stated at the meeting with reporters.

“We have the issue of supplying Russian weapons. I do not exclude Russia’s provocation of the war. This is real. I declare that Russia is preparing a new conflict tension with Azerbaijan, perhaps a war. ”

Speaking about Serzh Sargsyan’s speech on Artsakh in PACE, he noted, “Each of us knows that in the issue of Artsakh, Azeris will not accept any conditions other than genocide, destruction, so we can express any position: that we are peaceable, ready to hand lands, we might not give them up. One shouldn’t have Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s peacefullness, it’s dangerous.”

Levon Shirinyan also touched upon the internal political situation.

“Armenia’s Cleopatra-power must be destroyed. This is the case when the unclean elements surround the government. The fight against corruption should rise among the authorities. Corruption cannot only include the middle class. If these issues are solved, Armenia will become a dignified state. Assignment of positions must first of all literally correspond to the Constitution. I would prefer Armenia-centered people to be elected in high positions.

Levon Shirinyan added that if Armenia did not become a scientific and industrial country, development was excluded. The emigration would not stop, and the Prime Minister’s current candidate should discuss that issue.