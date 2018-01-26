Drivers of right-hand drive cars to restart demonstrations (video)

Drivers of the right-hand drive cars will be marching again, Ara Melikjanyan and Artashes Hartenyan, heads of the “Logos” social organization stated today during the press conference.

According to the decision of the Government, the import of right-hand drive cars will be prohibited from April 1.

“There was also an anti-constitutional term at the core of the draft law, which was removed as a result of our negotiations and pressure. But our the main point was not to start negotiations until the ban on the recounting was canceled,” said Ara Melikjanyan.

The drivers, according to the arrangement, submitted a package of proposals to the Government, but so far no definitive answer has been received.

According to their estimates, from December to January 10, about 900 right-hand drive cars have been purchased and their import to Armenia is impossible until April 1.

Since we do not have the Government’s answer at the moment, and we have doubts that if there is a response, it will not dispel our hopes, we inform that today we will present to the Municipality our march program, which will be on February 4, starting from Khachik Dashtents Street.