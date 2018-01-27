Teachers’ salaries not decreased

The RA Ministry of Education and Science informs that salaries of pedagogues have not been changed since January, 2018.

Information regularly circulated in mass media, according to which teachers’ salaries dropped from January 1, does not correspond to reality.

At the same time, we inform that on December 27, 2017, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia sent a circular-writing to the regional administrations and Yerevan Municipality in which it was suggested to instruct the headmasters of the secondary schools acting under their supervision to guide the school budget in 2018 according to the principle not to lower teachers’ salaries. The same assignment was also given to the headmasters of the educational institutions under the Ministry of Education and Science.

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia encourages all teachers and media representatives to provide information to the Ministry or a relevant State Authorized Body, in the event of a particular case, excluding undue speculations.