Karine Danielyan: The adoption of the law on this sphere was very necessary long ago (video)

During the parliamentary hearings have been organized by the NA Standing Committee on Territorial Management, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment, Karine Danielyan, Head of the “For Human Sustainable Development,” speaking about “Genetically Modified Organisms, Alternatives or Compulsion?” said that GMO-containing products cause allergic diseases, and also have a great impact on ecology.

“GMO containing food can penetrate into blood, genetically modify and transmit from generation to generation. These products are mutagenic, cause pathogenic reactions, are high level conservatives, have counteraction towards antibiotics, which complicates the treatment of other diseases. It has been proven that GMO-containing foodstuffs already have diseases that modern medicine does not recognize. Of course, businesses put under pressure the laboratories that conduct such studies. There is enough evidence to testify to the huge danger of these products. The adoption of the law on this sphere was very necessary long ago.”