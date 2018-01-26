Names of skiers representing Armenia known

During the session of the Armenian Ski Federation Presidency held in Tsakhkadzor, names of Armenian athletes participating in the 23rd Winter Olympic Games were decided, Armenian National Olympic Committee official website informs.

Mikayel Mikayelyan and Katya Galstyan will represent Armenia in cross-country skiing and Ashot Karapetyan in downhill skiing. Gagik Sargsyan, the Secretary General of the Armenian Ski Federation, said that athletes were selected according to their rating results.

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea on February 9-25.