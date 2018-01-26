Zhirayr Sefilyan to be released (video)

Tigran Hayrapetyan, made a motion for changing the precautionary measure towards Zhirayr Sefilyan, defector of Shoushi’s special battalion. Tigran Hayrapetyan mentioned that the bases for detention of his client were abolished and he could not influence the existing witnesses and victims, so the court should change Zhirayr Sefilyan’s detention. In case of refusal, a pledge should be applied.

The prosecutor came up against the mediation, stating that there were grounds to believe that Zhirayr Sefilyan may be able to hinder the investigation of the case and not to appear before the court.

The judge is currently in an advisory room, and before that, the judge accepted the request of “Sasna Tsrer” members Varuzhan Avetisyan and Pavel Manukyan to appear in the courtroom. They are also accused of organizing mass disorders.