It is a serious victory, when months before the concert, there was not even one ticket left in the ticket box – Sergey Smbatyan (video)

They were just 18 and 19-years-old students of the Conservatory, when they came together and decided to create a youth orchestra.

After twelve years from their first concert, the orchestra received a state symphonic status. Today, the orchestra has successes not only in Armenian, but also abroad.

“I think people in Armenia love us,” says the conductor of the Armenian State Symphonic Orchestra, Sergey Smbatyan. “However, I consider a serious victory, when months before the Hamburg concert, there was not even one ticket left in the ticket box.”

The orchestra has huge plans for this year. On February 13-17, a festival dedicated to Krzysztof Penderecki will be also held, as well as they will perform in Germany and Malta.

Today is the orchestra’s birthday